Probe Launched After Woman Falls into Storm Drain Amid Mumbai Rains

A 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, tragically lost her life after falling into a storm water drain in Mumbai's Andheri East during heavy rains on Wednesday evening.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a high-level investigation into the incident. A three-member committee led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar will submit a report within three days.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. The incident has raised concerns about incomplete roadwork and open drains, which exacerbated the situation during the torrential rain.

