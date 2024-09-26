Probe Launched After Woman Falls into Storm Drain Amid Mumbai Rains
A 45-year-old woman named Vimal Anil Gaikwad died after falling into a storm water drain in Mumbai following heavy rains. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has initiated a high-level investigation, and a case of accidental death has been registered. The incident highlights the city's infrastructural challenges during monsoons.
A 45-year-old woman, Vimal Anil Gaikwad, tragically lost her life after falling into a storm water drain in Mumbai's Andheri East during heavy rains on Wednesday evening.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a high-level investigation into the incident. A three-member committee led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Devidas Kshirsagar will submit a report within three days.
Police have registered a case of accidental death. The incident has raised concerns about incomplete roadwork and open drains, which exacerbated the situation during the torrential rain.
