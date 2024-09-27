Equator Prize Ceremony to Honor Indigenous-Led Nature-Based Solutions

The upcoming Equator Prize Award Ceremony will recognize 11 innovative nature-based solutions led by Indigenous Peoples and local communities, underscoring their critical role in addressing the climate crisis. Part of the UNDP’s Nature for Life Hub, the event aims to highlight the importance of placing nature at the heart of sustainable development.

Each awardee will receive a $15,000 cash prize for their pioneering initiatives in combating biodiversity loss, and climate change, and promoting sustainable development. The winners represent regions as diverse as Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal, and Zambia, showcasing a global commitment to nature-driven solutions.

Marcos Neto, UN Assistant Secretary General, lauded the winners: "The 15th Equator Prize winners embody the hope and resilience that are essential for both people and the planet... Their innovative solutions highlight the vital role that Indigenous Peoples and local communities play in climate action."

The ceremony will feature distinguished guests, including Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, UN High-level Climate Champion for COP28; Francisco Vera Manzanares, a young climate activist; and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an Indigenous environmental leader, serving as master of ceremonies.

Since its inception in 2002, the Equator Prize has honoured 296 nature-based initiatives from 89 countries, promoting environmental protection and sustainable development. This year’s ceremony will be streamed live on October 3 at 9:00 am EST via the Nature for Life Hub and the Equator Initiative's social media platforms.