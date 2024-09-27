IAEA Confirms Safe Tritium Levels in Latest Batch of Treated Water Discharged from Fukushima

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed that the tritium concentration in the ninth batch of diluted ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System) treated water discharged today by the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is significantly below Japan’s operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per liter. This assessment comes after independent on-site analysis conducted by IAEA experts stationed at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS).

The ongoing discharge of ALPS-treated water began in August 2023 and will proceed in a series of batches over the coming decades. The IAEA had previously verified that the tritium concentrations in the first eight batches, amounting to approximately 64,500 cubic meters of water, were also within safe operational limits.

In a comprehensive report released on July 4, 2023, the IAEA's safety review concluded that Japan’s strategy for handling the treated water aligns with international safety standards. The review indicated that the planned discharge would have a negligible radiological impact on both people and the environment.

As part of its monitoring efforts, the IAEA is scheduled to conduct sampling for interlaboratory comparisons (ILCs) next month. This will involve collecting samples of seawater, sediment, fish, and seaweed from coastal and offshore locations, as well as from a fish market near FDNPS. Additionally, an ILC aimed at corroborating source monitoring based on ALPS-treated water samples collected in June 2024 is currently ongoing.

The IAEA Task Force, which has been reviewing the safety of the water discharge plan, will carry out its third mission to Japan in December. This mission will evaluate whether the discharge continues to meet international safety standards.