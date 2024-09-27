Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Protests and Heavy Rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the new Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29. Heavy rains previously disrupted his visit. The inauguration has sparked protests from Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents, who demand the stretch be opened to the public immediately.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the Metro line between Shivajinagar District Court and Swargate in Pune on September 29, announced local MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

The ceremony will also include laying the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Metro stretch. Modi's original visit to the city was called off Thursday due to heavy rains.

The virtual event comes amidst protests by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP)—who are demanding that the stretch be opened to the public immediately, citing taxpayers' money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

