Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S. with Devastating Floods and Power Outages

Emergency crews are rushing to rescue people trapped in flooded homes after Hurricane Helene roared ashore as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm generated a massive storm surge and knocked out power to millions of customers across several states. At least six people have been reported dead.

The storm made landfall late Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph in the sparsely populated Big Bend area, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways. However, the damage extended hundreds of miles north, with flooding as far as North Carolina. One Georgia county is almost entirely without power.

Residents are urged not to venture into floodwaters, which could contain hazards such as live wires, sewage, and debris. First responders are using boats to rescue those stranded by the flooding in multiple states. Nearly 4 million homes and businesses are without power, with significant outages reported in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The hurricane has weakened to a tropical storm but continues to pose risks of mudslides and flash flooding as it moves further inland.

