Tragic Bear Attacks in Chhattisgarh: Two Dead, Four Injured

Two people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed and four others injured in separate sloth bear attacks in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district. The incidents occurred on Friday night and Saturday morning. The state forest department announced immediate financial assistance for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pendra | Updated: 28-09-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 11:58 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two individuals, including a 13-year-old girl named Vidya Kewat, lost their lives while four others were injured in separate sloth bear attacks in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, forest officials disclosed on Saturday.

These incidents unfolded between Friday night and Saturday morning in the Marwahi forest division, an area recognized for its substantial sloth bear population. Vidya encountered the bear while grazing her cattle in Beljharia village on Friday evening, resulting in her death on the spot, according to Raunak Goyal, Division Forest Officer Marwahi.

The following day, three local residents in the same village were attacked while collecting mushrooms, leading to the death of Sukkul Prasad (32) and severe injuries to Charan Singh Khairwar (50) and Ramkumar (30). Additionally, two other villagers -- Sevak Lal Yadav (30) and Semlal Gond (45) -- sustained injuries from another bear attack in Kargikala village. All injured parties have been hospitalized. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 25,000 in immediate aid, with further compensation pending procedural completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

