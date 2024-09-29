Innovations and Discoveries in Science: From Bacteria in Art to Viking Secrets

Recent developments in the science world are making headlines, from innovative art restoration techniques to billion-dollar investments and archaeological discoveries.

In Spain, microbiologist Pilar Bosch and her mother Pilar Roig have used bacteria to restore 18th-century frescoes in Valencia. This blend of expertise has opened new avenues in art conservation.

Meanwhile, Manchester has unveiled the first phase of a science and technology innovation district valued at $2.3 billion. This hub, backed by the University of Manchester and private investors, aims to elevate the city's status as a science powerhouse.

In Denmark, archaeologists have discovered 50 well-preserved Viking skeletons near Odense, revealing remarkable insights into the lives of these historic seafarers. Natural conditions helped keep the skeletons intact, offering invaluable information on Viking culture.

