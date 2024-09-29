Jairam Ramesh Challenges Credibility of Great Nicobar Island Project Clearances
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has raised concerns over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project in a letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, alleging biased reassessments and inadequate adherence to environmental directives. He criticized the project’s clearance process and questioned the transparency of the High-Powered Committee's review.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, voicing serious concerns over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project. Ramesh alleged that the High-Powered Committee tasked with reviewing the project was inherently biased and did not conduct a meaningful reassessment.
In his letter, Ramesh also questioned the committee's credibility, noting its composition included entities that initially approved the project. He further criticized the invitation for expressions of interest while petitions are still being deliberated by the National Green Tribunal.
Ramesh highlighted the contradiction between the Ministry of Environment's recent counter-affidavit claiming compliance with regulations and earlier directives to reassess the project. He stressed the need for balancing strategic considerations with ecological concerns and transparency.
