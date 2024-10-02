Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Leaves a Path of Destruction in Southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across six southeastern states, resulting in at least 140 fatalities and 1.5 million power outages. Recovery efforts are expected to take years and cost billions. Search and rescue teams are working to locate the missing amid extensive infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:46 IST
Search-and-rescue teams, who have already saved hundreds, scoured the mountains of western North Carolina for more survivors on Tuesday, dealing with washed-out roads, smashed bridges, and felled power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The storm claimed at least 140 lives across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia, according to CNN reports citing state and local officials. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach isolated towns, and telecommunications are restored. Hundreds are reported missing, but this number is expected to decrease as communication lines are reopened and emergency workers access remote areas.

The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary hailed the storm as one of "historic magnitude" and outlined a recovery plan that involves a "multibillion-dollar undertaking" over several years. Damage to cellphone towers exacerbated the isolation, leaving relatives and friends anxious about the missing. In Asheville's Buncombe County alone, 40 people perished, and hundreds of roads were closed across six states, impacting millions of lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

