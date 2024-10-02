Left Menu

Taiwan Prepares for Typhoon Krathon Amid Safety Concerns

Taiwan halted flights, closed schools, and evacuated residents as Typhoon Krathon approached, although the storm has weakened. Authorities emphasize caution, recalling past devastating typhoons. Major companies like TSMC do not expect significant operational impacts. The defense ministry has troops ready, and over 10,000 people have been evacuated.

Taiwan took precautionary measures on Wednesday ahead of Typhoon Krathon's arrival, grounding flights, closing schools and financial markets, and evacuating residents. Officials in Kaohsiung, expected to be at the storm's eye, advised people to stay home, warning of potential storm surges and widespread flooding.

Although the typhoon has weakened, meteorologists cautioned that significant threats from storm surges, high winds, and heavy rain remain. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai noted that while the storm may lose power upon landfall, it could still cause severe weather conditions in the region.

Forecasters predict Krathon will make landfall between Kaohsiung and Tainan early on Thursday before moving northeast towards Taipei. The defense ministry has placed over 38,000 troops on standby, while more than 10,000 residents, mainly in southern and eastern Taiwan, have been evacuated. Major corporations like TSMC indicated minimal expected disruptions to their operations.

