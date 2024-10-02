Southwest Monsoon's Impact: Above Normal Rainfall and Withdrawal

The southwest monsoon, which delivered above-normal rainfall across most of India this year, withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday.

Typically, the monsoon begins its retreat from northwest India around September 17, exiting Delhi within the subsequent week. This year's monsoon saw an 8% increase in rainfall, resulting in the highest recorded rainfall since 2020.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra cited more intense low-pressure systems as a major factor. The season, which officially ended on Monday, saw Delhi recording 1029.9 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 640.3 mm. The season also led to 13 flood-related deaths in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)