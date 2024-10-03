Left Menu

Typhoon Krathon Wreaks Havoc: Deaths, Injuries, and Evacuations in Taiwan

Typhoon Krathon has hit Taiwan, leading to two deaths, over 100 injuries, and massive evacuations. With winds reaching 209 km/h, authorities have shut down schools and flights. In Kaohsiung, over 2,500 people were evacuated, and supermarket shelves emptied as the typhoon approached.

Typhoon Krathon has battered Taiwan, resulting in two fatalities and more than 100 injuries, according to Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center. The typhoon brought strong winds and torrential rainfall, leading to the evacuation of thousands from low-lying and mountainous regions.

The island braced for the storm as it approached the west coast, an area rarely struck by typhoons. With sustained winds reaching 173 kilometers per hour, schools and government offices were closed, and domestic flights canceled in anticipation of its arrival.

In Kaohsiung, a city of 2.7 million people, more than 2,500 residents have been moved to safer areas as military personnel assist with evacuations. Streets and markets are deserted, and the city's airport remains shut, stranding tourists and residents alike.

