Left Menu

Leopard Terror Strikes Udaipur Villages

A series of leopard attacks has caused panic across 20 villages near Udaipur, resulting in seven deaths and prompting school closures. A coordinated effort by forest officials and local authorities is underway to capture or neutralize the leopard responsible for the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:15 IST
Leopard Terror Strikes Udaipur Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A rampaging leopard has instilled fear in 20 villages near Udaipur, forcing residents to stay indoors and schools to close. The predator has claimed seven lives and injured others over two weeks in Godunda and Badgaon subdivisions.

A team exceeding 100 members, including forest department, police, and army personnel, has secured a 20-km radius around Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda, pinpointed as the last locations of attacks, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh.

Efforts to trap or neutralize the animal have intensified, with authorities employing crackers and drums to flush the leopard out. An experienced shooter from Hyderabad has joined the search, and villagers have been advised to avoid solitary outings and maintain caution in high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024