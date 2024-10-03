Leopard Terror Strikes Udaipur Villages

A rampaging leopard has instilled fear in 20 villages near Udaipur, forcing residents to stay indoors and schools to close. The predator has claimed seven lives and injured others over two weeks in Godunda and Badgaon subdivisions.

A team exceeding 100 members, including forest department, police, and army personnel, has secured a 20-km radius around Kelvon Ka Kheda and Rathod Ka Guda, pinpointed as the last locations of attacks, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh.

Efforts to trap or neutralize the animal have intensified, with authorities employing crackers and drums to flush the leopard out. An experienced shooter from Hyderabad has joined the search, and villagers have been advised to avoid solitary outings and maintain caution in high-risk areas.

