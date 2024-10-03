Pioneering Cross-Border Satellite Project Elevates Student Opportunities

In a groundbreaking collaboration, students from a private university in Sri Lanka and Indian space start-up SpaceKidz India are joining forces to develop a communication satellite. The satellite is slated for launch by ISRO next year, officials announced on Thursday.

Prominent figures from Jaffna-based Northern Uni, founded by Chairman Indira Kumar Pathmanathan, and SpaceKidz India's Founder-CEO Srimathy Kesan exchanged documents to formalize the collaboration. This venture provides students from Northern Uni and government schools in Jaffna, along with their Tamil Nadu counterparts, a unique chance to design, develop, and launch the satellite.

This initiative aims to equip students with essential skills in satellite technology and is seen as a significant step toward international cooperation in space exploration. The project is an opportunity for students affected by historical conflicts to advance in STEM fields, fostering innovative solutions to global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)