Pioneering Cross-Border Satellite Project Elevates Student Opportunities
Students from a Sri Lankan university and an Indian space start-up collaborate to develop a communication satellite with ISRO. This project aims to offer hands-on experience and skills in STEM fields, involving both school and university students, while highlighting international cooperation in space technology.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking collaboration, students from a private university in Sri Lanka and Indian space start-up SpaceKidz India are joining forces to develop a communication satellite. The satellite is slated for launch by ISRO next year, officials announced on Thursday.
Prominent figures from Jaffna-based Northern Uni, founded by Chairman Indira Kumar Pathmanathan, and SpaceKidz India's Founder-CEO Srimathy Kesan exchanged documents to formalize the collaboration. This venture provides students from Northern Uni and government schools in Jaffna, along with their Tamil Nadu counterparts, a unique chance to design, develop, and launch the satellite.
This initiative aims to equip students with essential skills in satellite technology and is seen as a significant step toward international cooperation in space exploration. The project is an opportunity for students affected by historical conflicts to advance in STEM fields, fostering innovative solutions to global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- satellite
- students
- collaboration
- SpaceKidz
- ISRO
- technology
- space
- STEM
- Jaffna
- international
ALSO READ
Flight to the Stars: Major Developments in Space Exploration
Salesforce Eyes Expansion in India with New Space and Domestic Growth
India's Defence Sector Shines at Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo
Berkadia Inaugurates New Innovative Office Space in Bengaluru
Australia's Space Machines Company Partners with Indian Firms for Satellite Services