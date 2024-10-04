Dunedin's Historic Downpour: Roads Closed Amid Heavy Flooding

Dunedin, New Zealand, faced severe flooding on Friday after recording its wettest day in more than 100 years, leaving the city cut off from road access. Over 80 residents were forced into emergency shelters as conditions worsened with continued rainfall.

Main highways in and out of the city, which is home to 135,000 people, were closed due to the deluge, with local authorities expecting closures to persist until Saturday. Additional roads were affected by landslides, prompting officials to advise against any non-essential travel.

Weather forecasts indicated that Dunedin received 13 centimeters of rainfall between Thursday and Friday, a historic high since April 1923. This event highlights the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather in New Zealand, previously demonstrated by catastrophic events in Auckland and Cyclone Gabrielle earlier in the year.

