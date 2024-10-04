Prior Approval for Pumped Storage Projects in Unique Ghats

A panel from the Union Environment Ministry has stressed the necessity of thorough site inspections before approving pumped storage projects in the environmentally sensitive Western Ghats. An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting on September 27 called for site visits to these projects before any environmental clearance is issued, given their ecological fragility.

The Western Ghats, known for their high environmental sensitivity, are susceptible to illegal mining and unregulated construction. With nearly 15 projects awaiting Terms of Reference (ToR) for environmental studies, the EAC reiterates the need for comprehensive site evaluations. This step aims to safeguard this ecologically sensitive region, heavily impacted by human and industrial activity.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel suggested in 2011 that the range be designated as an Ecologically Sensitive Area and divided into specific zones. While the proposal faced pushback, it remains crucial, especially after recent natural disasters in these regions. Efforts continue to find common ground with state governments to protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With inputs from agencies.)