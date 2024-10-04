Left Menu

Prior Approval for Pumped Storage Projects in Unique Ghats

The Union Environment Ministry's panel demands comprehensive site visits before clearing pumped storage projects in the Western Ghats, a fragile ecosystem prone to illegal activities. The Western Ghats were proposed as an Ecologically Sensitive Area by the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel in 2011, sparking ongoing debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST
Prior Approval for Pumped Storage Projects in Unique Ghats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A panel from the Union Environment Ministry has stressed the necessity of thorough site inspections before approving pumped storage projects in the environmentally sensitive Western Ghats. An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting on September 27 called for site visits to these projects before any environmental clearance is issued, given their ecological fragility.

The Western Ghats, known for their high environmental sensitivity, are susceptible to illegal mining and unregulated construction. With nearly 15 projects awaiting Terms of Reference (ToR) for environmental studies, the EAC reiterates the need for comprehensive site evaluations. This step aims to safeguard this ecologically sensitive region, heavily impacted by human and industrial activity.

The Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel suggested in 2011 that the range be designated as an Ecologically Sensitive Area and divided into specific zones. While the proposal faced pushback, it remains crucial, especially after recent natural disasters in these regions. Efforts continue to find common ground with state governments to protect this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024