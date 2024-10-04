Drought Crisis: Amazon River Levels Hit Historic Lows

The Amazon rainforest's largest city, Manaus, is grappling with severe transportation disruption as river levels hit historic lows. The region has been plagued by a drought believed to be prompted by climate change, affecting grain exports and essential supplies.

Last year, the drought escalated into a humanitarian crisis, marooning communities reliant on river transport. Now, authorities are on high alert, with a state of emergency declared in 62 municipalities in Amazonas, affecting over half a million individuals.

According to Valmir Mendonca, the head of port operations, the Rio Negro's levels continue to plummet, marking a new historic low. The drought has also impacted electricity production, prompting authorities to consider reinstating daylight savings to conserve energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)