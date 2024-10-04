Green Prosperity: Balancing Economy and Environment

Amélie de Montchalin, France's Permanent Representative to the OECD, underscored the necessity of achieving economic growth without harming the environment during a media session held at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

Montchalin stressed the critical role of India in global climate discussions, especially as nations experience severe climate events like heatwaves and flooding. She called for global unity in addressing climate issues, highlighting the importance of financing the green transition.

Additionally, she discussed the transformative impacts of artificial intelligence, noting its implications for innovation and society. Emphasizing sustainable economic strategies, she insisted that protecting the planet goes hand-in-hand with advancing economic prosperity.

