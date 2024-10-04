Mayor Oberoi Commands Clean Sweep Across the City

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed officials to vigilantly oversee cleanliness across all city wards, insisting on daily reports to confirm that no construction and demolition waste, silt, or debris remains, according to an official statement released on Friday.

During a meeting, accompanied by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and other senior officials, Oberoi stressed the efficient removal and transport of waste, underscoring the significance of a comprehensive sanitation system. Key discussions also focused on the civic body's grievance redressal app, 'MCD 311.'

Further emphasizing cleanliness, the Mayor ordered intensive cleaning measures from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid Road and called for expediting the routing of auto tipper routes. The MCD is also collaborating with agencies via CSR initiatives to enhance the city's sanitation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)