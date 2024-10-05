Amazon's Crisis: Record Low Waters and the Inescapable Drought

The Amazon region is in the grip of a severe drought, with the Port of Manaus facing its lowest water levels since records began in 1902. This crisis is hampering the transport of essential goods and grain exports, highlighting the effect of climate change on regional waterways.

With over 62 municipalities in Amazonas state under emergency status, the drought has affected more than half a million people. Researchers forecast that moisture levels in the Amazon will not fully recover until 2026, as regions continue to experience weaker-than-average rains.

Not only is the drought threatening transport and supplies, but it is also causing ecological and energy challenges. The extreme weather has led to an increased number of wildfires, and Brazil's hydropower capacity is waning, prompting discussions on the return of daylight saving time to conserve electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)