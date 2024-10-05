Left Menu

Ancient Sacrifices, Celestial Spectacles, and Biodiversity Loss: A Day in Science

Recent scientific developments include the discovery of a 600-year-old child sacrifice site in Peru, a 'ring of fire' solar eclipse observed on Easter Island, a study on the extinction of 610 bird species over 130,000 years, and a reversible dog neutering vaccine developed by Chilean scientists.

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a 600-year-old site where around four dozen children were ritually sacrificed. Found near the town of Trujillo, these remains show evidence of sternum and rib cuts, according to archaeologist Julio Asencio.

A stunning annular solar eclipse, known as a 'ring of fire,' was visible over Easter Island and a small area near southern Chile and Argentina. This celestial event captivated onlookers as the moon obscured most of the sun over the Pacific on Wednesday afternoon.

A recent study reveals the extinction of 610 bird species over the past 130,000 years, with human impact being a major factor. The research highlights recent avian crises, with species like the Hawaiian Kauaʻi ʻōʻō declared extinct just last year.

