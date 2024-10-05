Antarctica's Dramatic Greening Unveils Climate Change Impact
A new study reveals a dramatic increase in vegetation across the Antarctic Peninsula over recent years, attributed to climate change. Researchers found that vegetation has expanded significantly, coinciding with reduced sea-ice extent, warming temperatures, and altering an iconic region's biology and landscape.
- Country:
- India
The stark transformation of Antarctica, turning visibly green, highlights the profound effects of climate change, a recent study reveals. Scientists have observed a notable acceleration of plant growth across the Antarctic Peninsula, with green patches expanding more than tenfold since 1986.
This growth, detailed in the journal Nature Geoscience, aligns with a significant decline in Antarctica's sea-ice extent, marking a concerning trend. The study, involving experts from the University of Exeter and other institutions, underscores the region's vulnerability to rapid warming.
Researchers point out that even the toughest mosses, thriving under extreme conditions, are now flourishing, signaling broader environmental changes. The findings prompt calls for further investigation into the processes driving this greening and the potential long-term impact on Antarctica's landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)