Devastating Flash Floods and Landslides Ravage Bosnia: Search for Missing Continues
Rescue operations are underway in Bosnia after catastrophic flash floods and landslides claimed at least 16 lives. Torrential rains overwhelmed towns like Jablanica and Konjic, causing widespread destruction and isolating communities. The disaster reflects heightened climate impacts, as scientists link intense rainfall to climate change.
Rescue teams continued their search for missing individuals in Bosnia on Saturday, following deadly flash floods and landslides that have claimed at least 16 lives and left scores injured.
Heavy rainfall on Friday sparked sudden flooding in Jablanica and Konjic, inundating homes and causing catastrophic landslides that cut off entire villages.
The region's infrastructure suffered extensively, with roads, bridges, and utility services destroyed, while climate experts link such severe weather events to human-caused climate change.
