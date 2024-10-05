Devastating Flash Floods and Landslides Ravage Bosnia: Search for Missing Continues

Rescue teams continued their search for missing individuals in Bosnia on Saturday, following deadly flash floods and landslides that have claimed at least 16 lives and left scores injured.

Heavy rainfall on Friday sparked sudden flooding in Jablanica and Konjic, inundating homes and causing catastrophic landslides that cut off entire villages.

The region's infrastructure suffered extensively, with roads, bridges, and utility services destroyed, while climate experts link such severe weather events to human-caused climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)