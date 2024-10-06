In a groundbreaking development, Chilean scientists have introduced a revolutionary reversible neutering vaccine for dogs, eliminating the need for traditional surgical procedures.

One of the first beneficiaries of this innovative method is Findley, a small Chilean terrier. The neutering was conducted in the comfort of his home in Santiago, ensuring a stress-free experience.

This breakthrough promises a more comfortable and less invasive option for pet owners, with the potential to transform common veterinary practices worldwide.

