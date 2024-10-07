Left Menu

PepsiCo India's Plog Run: Merging Fitness with Environmental Action

PepsiCo India, in collaboration with Varun Beverages and other partners, held the 6th edition of the Plog Run in Gurugram. This event combines fitness with sustainability by encouraging participants to collect plastic waste while jogging. The initiative is part of PepsiCo’s commitment to sustainable practices and recycling efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:18 IST
PepsiCo India's Plog Run: Merging Fitness with Environmental Action

PepsiCo India recently spearheaded the 6th edition of the Plog Run in Gurugram, an event dedicated to merging physical fitness with environmental conservation. In partnership with Varun Beverages, CultFit, Decathlon, Marengo Asia Hospitals, and other organizations, the initiative pushes forward PepsiCo's 'Partnership of Progress' by promoting plastic circularity and sustainable practices among communities.

The event was flagged off by Paralympian Akhlesh Kumar, signaling the start for nearly 500 participants who collected over 400 kilograms of plastic waste around the Leisure Valley area. Not only did the initiative see enthusiastic participation from citizens, employees, students, and volunteers, but it also served as an early morning engagement featuring a special warm-up session and football game.

Fittingly aligning with India's Swachh Bharat Mission, the Plog Run aims to raise awareness about responsible waste management and recycling. This reflects PepsiCo India's broader mission to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainability. The event is set to expand to different states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, as part of the ongoing efforts for a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024