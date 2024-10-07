PepsiCo India's Plog Run: Merging Fitness with Environmental Action

PepsiCo India recently spearheaded the 6th edition of the Plog Run in Gurugram, an event dedicated to merging physical fitness with environmental conservation. In partnership with Varun Beverages, CultFit, Decathlon, Marengo Asia Hospitals, and other organizations, the initiative pushes forward PepsiCo's 'Partnership of Progress' by promoting plastic circularity and sustainable practices among communities.

The event was flagged off by Paralympian Akhlesh Kumar, signaling the start for nearly 500 participants who collected over 400 kilograms of plastic waste around the Leisure Valley area. Not only did the initiative see enthusiastic participation from citizens, employees, students, and volunteers, but it also served as an early morning engagement featuring a special warm-up session and football game.

Fittingly aligning with India's Swachh Bharat Mission, the Plog Run aims to raise awareness about responsible waste management and recycling. This reflects PepsiCo India's broader mission to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainability. The event is set to expand to different states, including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra, as part of the ongoing efforts for a greener future.

