EIB and Fabentech Secure €20M Funding to Boost European Health Preparedness Against Biological Threats

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €20 million financing agreement with Fabentech, a French biopharmaceutical leader, as part of the HERA Invest initiative, a flagship of the European Health Union. This investment is aimed at enhancing health emergency prevention and preparedness in Europe, particularly in response to biological threats, whether deliberate or naturally occurring.

Fabentech's FabShield® technology platform is at the core of the company’s innovation, producing broad-spectrum antibody fragments designed to neutralize deadly viruses and toxins, including their variants. This technology ensures rapid and effective responses in public health emergencies by anticipating the need for medical countermeasures.

Strategic Investment for Key Growth Areas

The funding secured under HERA Invest, a €100 million initiative within the EU4Health framework, will be used by Fabentech to:

Strengthen R&D efforts: Fabentech will accelerate its six ongoing research programs targeting high-priority toxins and viruses for pandemic preparedness and biodefense solutions.

Scale-up bio-production: Fabentech will expand its FabShield® platform, ensuring the capacity for mass production during emergencies.

Market expansion: The company will boost its global presence and enhance its pharmaceutical operations to meet the growing international demand for its innovative products.

Empowering Health Innovation Through HERA Invest

The HERA Invest initiative, supported by EU4Health and managed by the EIB, is designed to fund projects that focus on health threats with pandemic potential, including chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards. It aims to promote biopharmaceutical innovation and pandemic preparedness through partnerships with companies like Fabentech.

Laurent Muschel, Director-General of HERA, emphasized the importance of such collaborations, stating that HERA's mission is to ensure that Europe is better prepared for future health crises. Ambroise Fayolle, Vice-President of the EIB, added that this investment is crucial for advancing emergency medical treatments and strengthening Europe's health security against the most serious biological threats.

Fabentech's Global Health Commitment

Fabentech is dedicated to working with governments and healthcare organizations to develop medical countermeasures against highly pathogenic agents. Whether in response to natural outbreaks or deliberate biological attacks, Fabentech aims to minimize the impact of these threats on global public health.

Sébastien Iva, CEO of Fabentech, expressed his gratitude for the support from HERA and the EIB, emphasizing that the funding will allow Fabentech to accelerate its initiatives and expand its global impact in safeguarding populations from biological threats.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step in ensuring Europe is equipped to handle future health crises, while also bolstering Fabentech's position as a leader in biopharmaceutical innovation.