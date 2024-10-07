Left Menu

GM Resumes Production at Texas and Michigan Plants

General Motors announced the resumption of production at its Texas and Michigan plants after a temporary halt due to Hurricane Helene's impact on suppliers. The production pause affected the assembly of popular models like the Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Silverado.

General Motors announced on Monday the resumption of operations at its assembly plants in Texas and Michigan. These facilities had faced temporary shutdowns owing to supplier disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene.

Last week, GM halted production at the Flint Assembly in Michigan and Arlington Assembly in Texas on Thursday and Friday. The pause was essential to address the ripple effect of the hurricane on its supply chain.

The automaker informed that operations at Flint Assembly resumed Monday morning, with activities at Arlington set to restart later that day. The Texas plant is known for producing the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. Meanwhile, the Michigan plant focuses on manufacturing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

