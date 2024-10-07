GM Resumes Production at Texas and Michigan Plants

General Motors announced on Monday the resumption of operations at its assembly plants in Texas and Michigan. These facilities had faced temporary shutdowns owing to supplier disruptions caused by Hurricane Helene.

Last week, GM halted production at the Flint Assembly in Michigan and Arlington Assembly in Texas on Thursday and Friday. The pause was essential to address the ripple effect of the hurricane on its supply chain.

The automaker informed that operations at Flint Assembly resumed Monday morning, with activities at Arlington set to restart later that day. The Texas plant is known for producing the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Yukon, and Cadillac Escalade. Meanwhile, the Michigan plant focuses on manufacturing the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

