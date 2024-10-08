Florida Prepares for Another Major Hurricane Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Florida's Gulf Coast is in a race against time as Category 5 Hurricane Milton approaches, just weeks after the area was battered by Hurricane Helene. The Tampa Bay region is on high alert, with evacuation orders in place and debris from Helene being rapidly cleared to prevent it from becoming hazardous projectiles in the impending storm.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday. While forecasters predict some weakening before the storm hits, it is still expected to retain hurricane strength as it travels across Florida. The National Hurricane Centre warns of a possible record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet in the region.

Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the importance of heeding evacuation orders and hurricane preparations. With recollections of past devastating storms like Hurricane Irma, residents face clogged highways as many flee the area. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to aid the state with federal resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)