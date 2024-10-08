Left Menu

Florida Prepares for Another Major Hurricane Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Floridians brace for Hurricane Milton as it approaches with Category 5 strength. Recovery from Hurricane Helene continues while residents and officials race to clear debris and enforce evacuations. The Tampa Bay area, under threat of massive storm surges and flooding, prepares for what could be the first major hurricane hit in a century.

Updated: 08-10-2024 04:44 IST
Florida Prepares for Another Major Hurricane Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Florida's Gulf Coast is in a race against time as Category 5 Hurricane Milton approaches, just weeks after the area was battered by Hurricane Helene. The Tampa Bay region is on high alert, with evacuation orders in place and debris from Helene being rapidly cleared to prevent it from becoming hazardous projectiles in the impending storm.

The hurricane is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday. While forecasters predict some weakening before the storm hits, it is still expected to retain hurricane strength as it travels across Florida. The National Hurricane Centre warns of a possible record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet in the region.

Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized the importance of heeding evacuation orders and hurricane preparations. With recollections of past devastating storms like Hurricane Irma, residents face clogged highways as many flee the area. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to aid the state with federal resources.



