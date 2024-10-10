Hurricane Milton Causes Crane Collapse in St. Petersburg

Hurricane Milton struck St. Petersburg, Florida, causing significant disruptions and damages, including the collapse of a crane at a major construction site. The crane, part of a project to build the tallest residential tower on the Gulf coast, came crashing down at the height of the storm Wednesday night.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the incident, which damaged a nearby building housing the Tampa Bay Times. The collapse also led to road closures while city officials assessed and worked to manage the destruction. Efforts are underway to safely dismantle the hazardous crane remnants.

The aftermath underlines the importance of crane safety protocols, especially in hurricane-prone areas like Florida, where wind resistance is crucial. Local authorities and construction experts are emphasizing preventive measures to mitigate potential risks from future storms.

