Hurricane Milton Causes Crane Collapse in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, Florida, a crane collapse during Hurricane Milton damaged property but resulted in no injuries. The incident occurred at a construction site for the city's tallest residential tower. Experts are assessing the damage, and safety measures are being addressed to prevent future incidents.

Updated: 10-10-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hurricane Milton struck St. Petersburg, Florida, causing significant disruptions and damages, including the collapse of a crane at a major construction site. The crane, part of a project to build the tallest residential tower on the Gulf coast, came crashing down at the height of the storm Wednesday night.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the incident, which damaged a nearby building housing the Tampa Bay Times. The collapse also led to road closures while city officials assessed and worked to manage the destruction. Efforts are underway to safely dismantle the hazardous crane remnants.

The aftermath underlines the importance of crane safety protocols, especially in hurricane-prone areas like Florida, where wind resistance is crucial. Local authorities and construction experts are emphasizing preventive measures to mitigate potential risks from future storms.

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

