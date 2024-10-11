Left Menu

Hurricane Milton Ravages Tampa Bay Rays' Ballpark Roof

Hurricane Milton has caused significant damage to the Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark, tearing nearly the entire roof off. No injuries were reported. The roof, part of a vast cable-supported dome, was designed to withstand high winds. The Rays are assessing the damage and urging community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 02:58 IST
Hurricane Milton Ravages Tampa Bay Rays' Ballpark Roof
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark has sustained severe damage after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, ripping the roof off Tropicana Field. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the impact, which was caused by the storm's powerful Category 3 winds that struck the state's west coast.

Officials are currently working alongside law enforcement to secure the premises, and it is expected to take weeks to fully assess and address the extent of the damage. The Rays have urged the community to remain patient and contribute to relief efforts wherever possible.

The stadium, known for its massive cable-supported dome that spans six acres, was initially designed to endure winds of up to 115 miles per hour. Images from drones provided a stark view of the wreckage, as debris scattered across the field. The Rays, not in the current MLB playoffs, are scheduled to reopen at home next season on March 27, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024