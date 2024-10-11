Hurricane Milton Ravages Tampa Bay Rays' Ballpark Roof

The Tampa Bay Rays' ballpark has sustained severe damage after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, ripping the roof off Tropicana Field. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the impact, which was caused by the storm's powerful Category 3 winds that struck the state's west coast.

Officials are currently working alongside law enforcement to secure the premises, and it is expected to take weeks to fully assess and address the extent of the damage. The Rays have urged the community to remain patient and contribute to relief efforts wherever possible.

The stadium, known for its massive cable-supported dome that spans six acres, was initially designed to endure winds of up to 115 miles per hour. Images from drones provided a stark view of the wreckage, as debris scattered across the field. The Rays, not in the current MLB playoffs, are scheduled to reopen at home next season on March 27, 2025.

