Royal Relations: UK Hosts Qatar's Emir at Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host a state visit for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani from December 3-4 at Buckingham Palace. The announcement, made by the palace on Friday, marks another significant diplomatic engagement for the British monarchy.

The scheduled visit follows their recent interaction during the COP28 climate summit in December 2023 in Dubai, underlining the importance of ongoing dialogue between the United Kingdom and Qatar on pressing global issues.

This upcoming state visit continues King Charles's diplomatic engagements post his health recovery, after previously hosting Japan's Emperor Naruhito in June, marking the resumption of his public duties.

