Royal Relations: UK Hosts Qatar's Emir at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Buckingham Palace for a state visit from December 3-4. This follows their last meeting at the COP28 climate summit on December 2023. Previously, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito also made a state visit in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-10-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host a state visit for Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani from December 3-4 at Buckingham Palace. The announcement, made by the palace on Friday, marks another significant diplomatic engagement for the British monarchy.

The scheduled visit follows their recent interaction during the COP28 climate summit in December 2023 in Dubai, underlining the importance of ongoing dialogue between the United Kingdom and Qatar on pressing global issues.

This upcoming state visit continues King Charles's diplomatic engagements post his health recovery, after previously hosting Japan's Emperor Naruhito in June, marking the resumption of his public duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

