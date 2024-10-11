Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine

In a deadly assault, a group of armed men killed at least 20 miners and injured seven others at a small coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, authorities report.

The attackers targeted the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area using heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades, said Humayun Khan, a local police officer.

The bodies and the injured were transported to the district hospital, according to doctor Johar Khan Shadizai, highlighting the violence striking the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)