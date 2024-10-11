Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Balochistan Coal Mine

At least 20 miners were killed and seven others injured when armed men attacked a coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan. The assailants used heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades, targeting the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area early Friday. The victims were taken to a district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 08:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 08:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deadly assault, a group of armed men killed at least 20 miners and injured seven others at a small coal mine in Balochistan, Pakistan, authorities report.

The attackers targeted the Junaid Coal company mines in the Duki area using heavy weapons, including rockets and grenades, said Humayun Khan, a local police officer.

The bodies and the injured were transported to the district hospital, according to doctor Johar Khan Shadizai, highlighting the violence striking the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

