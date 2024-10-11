Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Winter Air Pollution: An Ongoing Effort

Delhi continues to struggle with air pollution during winter months due to vehicles, road dust, and industrial emissions. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee's report highlights measures, including EV promotion, anti-smog guns, and stringent dust control, to combat this persistent issue from 2016 to 2024, with varied air quality days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality continues to be a pressing issue, as highlighted in a recent report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The report outlines significant contributors to the city's winter air pollution, including vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities, and biomass burning.

Over the years, Delhi has witnessed fluctuations in air quality, with 96 days of poor to severe air quality recorded as of September 2024. In response to these challenges, the Delhi government has enacted a series of measures aimed at reducing pollution levels. These include the promotion of electric vehicles and installing thousands of EV charging stations citywide.

Additionally, anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites according to their size, while inspections for biomass burning have intensified. Over 74,000 inspections were conducted, resulting in fines exceeding Rs 6.85 lakhs. Meanwhile, dust control measures have seen road-owning agencies establishing dust management cells, and the use of road sweeping machines and water sprinklers has increased to curtail road dust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

