Florida's Twin Hurricane Recovery: A State Resilient Against the Storms

Millions of Floridians are facing an arduous recovery process following two major hurricanes hitting the state in quick succession. Milton and Helene have left a trail of destruction, including widespread flooding, power outages, and debris from downed trees.

Efforts are underway across Florida, with crews of utility workers restoring power, and residents diligently cleaning flooded homes. In the wake of Hurricane Milton's landfall, millions remain without electricity, while previous damages from Helene are still being addressed.

Officials are emphasizing community resilience, with over 6,500 National Guard members mobilized and the President scheduled to visit Florida. The frequency and intensity of such storms raise urgent climate change concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)