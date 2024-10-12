Florida's Twin Hurricane Recovery: A State Resilient Against the Storms
Florida residents embark on a recovery journey after two major hurricanes, Milton and Helene, wreak havoc across the state. With significant flooding, power outages, and damages, the state's efforts are focused on clearing debris and restoring normalcy. Authorities and residents work tirelessly to rebuild homes and communities.
Millions of Floridians are facing an arduous recovery process following two major hurricanes hitting the state in quick succession. Milton and Helene have left a trail of destruction, including widespread flooding, power outages, and debris from downed trees.
Efforts are underway across Florida, with crews of utility workers restoring power, and residents diligently cleaning flooded homes. In the wake of Hurricane Milton's landfall, millions remain without electricity, while previous damages from Helene are still being addressed.
Officials are emphasizing community resilience, with over 6,500 National Guard members mobilized and the President scheduled to visit Florida. The frequency and intensity of such storms raise urgent climate change concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
