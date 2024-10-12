Rajnath Singh Unveils 75 Key Infrastructure Projects Enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects led by the Border Roads Organisation on Saturday. Among these, 18 key projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, involving crucial roads, bridges, and a helipad executed under Project Brahmank.

Highlighting the strategic importance, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, participating from Itanagar, emphasized the projects' role in strengthening national security, improving communication channels, and boosting tourism within the state. He expressed gratitude to the central government for its successful implementation.

Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini attended the inauguration in-person from Aalo, underscoring the projects' potential in advancing connectivity and contributing to the state's socio-economic development, while supporting government initiatives aimed at direct public administration.

