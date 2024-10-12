Rajnath Singh Unveils 75 Key Infrastructure Projects Enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's Future
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects by the BRO, focusing on enhancing security and connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects, which include roads, bridges, and a helipad, aim to strengthen socio-economic development and support initiatives like the Vibrant Border Village programme, boosting tourism and local governance.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects led by the Border Roads Organisation on Saturday. Among these, 18 key projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, involving crucial roads, bridges, and a helipad executed under Project Brahmank.
Highlighting the strategic importance, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, participating from Itanagar, emphasized the projects' role in strengthening national security, improving communication channels, and boosting tourism within the state. He expressed gratitude to the central government for its successful implementation.
Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini attended the inauguration in-person from Aalo, underscoring the projects' potential in advancing connectivity and contributing to the state's socio-economic development, while supporting government initiatives aimed at direct public administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Governor Takes Charge of Mizoram, Enhances Connectivity with New Flight Route
Northeast Frontier Railway Boosts Regional Tourism with New Initiatives
Heavy Rains Cause Chaos in Sikkim: Landslides Disrupt Connectivity and Livelihoods
Maharashtra Tourism Introduces Electric Buses for Ajanta Caves Visitors
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates World Tourism Day, Highlights Uttar Pradesh's Global Appeal