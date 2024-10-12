Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Unveils 75 Key Infrastructure Projects Enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's Future

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 75 infrastructure projects by the BRO, focusing on enhancing security and connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects, which include roads, bridges, and a helipad, aim to strengthen socio-economic development and support initiatives like the Vibrant Border Village programme, boosting tourism and local governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:52 IST
Rajnath Singh Unveils 75 Key Infrastructure Projects Enhancing Arunachal Pradesh's Future
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects led by the Border Roads Organisation on Saturday. Among these, 18 key projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, involving crucial roads, bridges, and a helipad executed under Project Brahmank.

Highlighting the strategic importance, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, participating from Itanagar, emphasized the projects' role in strengthening national security, improving communication channels, and boosting tourism within the state. He expressed gratitude to the central government for its successful implementation.

Law and Justice Minister Kento Jini attended the inauguration in-person from Aalo, underscoring the projects' potential in advancing connectivity and contributing to the state's socio-economic development, while supporting government initiatives aimed at direct public administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024