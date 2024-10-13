Left Menu

Earthquake Jolts Costa Rica's Northwest Coast, Sparing Damages

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Costa Rica's northwest Pacific coast, causing buildings to sway but resulting in no damages or injuries. The epicenter was near Tamarindo. Residents, including Lidiette Vasquez from Playa Potrero, reported intense shaking and were left frightened by the tremor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Costa Rica's northwest Pacific coast on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). While buildings swayed from the tremor, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS revealed that the quake's epicenter was located about 26 miles northwest of the coastal town of Tamarindo and occurred at a shallow depth of 11 miles. Costa Rica's national emergencies agency CNE confirmed there were no damage reports, although residents expressed alarm.

"It was really intense," said Lidiette Vasquez, who lives in Playa Potrero, near Tamarindo. She described the noise and fear induced by the quake. No damages have been reported despite previous tremors since Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

