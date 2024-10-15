Left Menu

Indigenous Outcry: Para's Carbon Credit Controversy

Indigenous organizations in Brazil's Para state claim exclusion from a significant $180 million carbon credit deal involving Amazon.com Inc and other multinationals. Despite the governor's assertion of their involvement, community groups voiced their outrage, highlighting the importance of consulting traditional communities in climate initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:30 IST
In a striking controversy, Indigenous organizations in Brazil's Para state have alleged exclusion from a monumental $180 million carbon credit arrangement. The deal, involving giants like Amazon.com Inc, is part of the LEAF Coalition conservation initiative aimed at supporting the Amazon rainforest.

Governor Helder Barbalho initially stated that Indigenous communities were involved in the process; however, 38 Indigenous and community organizations signed a letter denouncing this claim, bringing to light a significant oversight in consultation. Alessandra Korap Munduruku, a key tribal leader, expressed deep concerns over the involvement of U.S.-based companies without community consultation.

The governor's office has yet to respond to these accusations. The agreement's importance is underscored by its potential impact on Para's environmental policies ahead of the 2023 UN COP30 climate summit, as Brazil seeks to mend its environmental image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

