Cyclone Threat Looms as Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

The city of Chennai and surrounding regions in Tamil Nadu are on high alert as intermittent, widespread rains persist. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a well-marked low-pressure zone and may develop into a depression.

Officials have reassured the public that there is no water stagnation in subways, thanks to proactive maintenance efforts. However, waterlogging remains a concern in several areas, prompting continuous efforts to drain excess water. Authorities have reported a notable decrease in road users due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Chennai Corporation has established a helpline to assist citizens, while schools and colleges remain closed as a precautionary measure. Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated preparedness checks alongside deploying disaster response teams to vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)