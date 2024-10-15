Left Menu

Cyclone Threat Looms as Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains continue to affect Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, prompting official warnings and preparedness measures. As the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifies, civic authorities are engaged in preventive maintenance and emergency responses. Schools and colleges are closed, with the public advised to stay updated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:27 IST
Cyclone Threat Looms as Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Chennai and surrounding regions in Tamil Nadu are on high alert as intermittent, widespread rains persist. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted that a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a well-marked low-pressure zone and may develop into a depression.

Officials have reassured the public that there is no water stagnation in subways, thanks to proactive maintenance efforts. However, waterlogging remains a concern in several areas, prompting continuous efforts to drain excess water. Authorities have reported a notable decrease in road users due to the adverse weather conditions.

The Chennai Corporation has established a helpline to assist citizens, while schools and colleges remain closed as a precautionary measure. Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated preparedness checks alongside deploying disaster response teams to vulnerable areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024