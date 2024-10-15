Mystery at Hong Kong's Oldest Zoo: Investigating the Monkey Deaths

Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens, the city's oldest zoo, faces a mystery as nine monkeys died within two days, sparking urgent investigations. The deceased include members of a critically endangered species, leading to a partial closure and disinfection of the area.

Expert necropsies and toxicological tests are being conducted to identify the cause of death, according to Hong Kong leader John Lee. In his recent briefing, Lee mentioned an extraordinary meeting has been convened to address the situation, and updates will be shared promptly as findings emerge.

PETA Asia's Jason Baker raised alarms over the potential of a zoonotic disease, emphasizing that monkeys in captivity may transmit illnesses to humans. The zoo, opened in 1871, remains a key urban oasis in Hong Kong's Central district.

(With inputs from agencies.)