China's Bold Leap to the Stars: Ambitious Space Missions and Extraterrestrial Exploration

China announces ambitious plans for expanding its space program with a manned lunar mission, lunar space station, and exploration of habitable planets and extraterrestrial life. The national mid- and long-term development program will guide space science missions and research from 2024 to 2050, outlining a three-phase roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:59 IST
On Tuesday, China unveiled ambitious plans for pushing the boundaries of space exploration, committing to a manned lunar mission, the construction of a lunar space station, and the search for habitable planets and extraterrestrial life in the coming decades.

The announcement, made by China's leading space organizations, set forth a detailed mid- and long-term program that will steer the nation's space missions and research activities from 2024 to 2050. The framework includes a three-phase roadmap addressing 17 scientific priorities across five key themes.

China's strategy positions it as a formidable space power, having already achieved milestones such as its own operational space station and historic lunar samples from the Moon's far side. The upcoming international lunar research station, planned for 2028-2035, signals a renewed focus on lunar and planetary exploration, expanded solar system studies, and the search for extraterrestrial life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

