Atal Tunnel: A Lifeline for Himachal's Tourism and Locals

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Atal Tunnel, emphasizing its dual role in promoting tourism and facilitating easier travel for locals throughout the year. The tunnel effectively connects Manali, Keylong, and Leh, significantly cutting down travel time and distance.

During the visit, Sandeep Singh, Commanding Officer of the BRO, informed the Governor about the tunnel's features, including an escape passage every 400 meters, which help avoid areas prone to road blockages, avalanches, and traffic jams.

Governor Shukla lauded the tunnel as the world's highest highway single-tube tunnel at over 10,000 feet, vital for connecting Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. He also remarked on the unparalleled beauty of Lahaul Valley, urging its preservation to maintain its natural sanctity and cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)