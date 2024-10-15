Atal Tunnel: A Lifeline for Himachal's Tourism and Locals
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised the Atal Tunnel for boosting tourism and easing local travel between Manali, Keylong, and Leh. It bypasses obstruction-prone areas, significantly reducing travel time. Lahaul Valley's pristine beauty further accentuates its significance as a vital travel and tourism corridor.
On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Atal Tunnel, emphasizing its dual role in promoting tourism and facilitating easier travel for locals throughout the year. The tunnel effectively connects Manali, Keylong, and Leh, significantly cutting down travel time and distance.
During the visit, Sandeep Singh, Commanding Officer of the BRO, informed the Governor about the tunnel's features, including an escape passage every 400 meters, which help avoid areas prone to road blockages, avalanches, and traffic jams.
Governor Shukla lauded the tunnel as the world's highest highway single-tube tunnel at over 10,000 feet, vital for connecting Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu. He also remarked on the unparalleled beauty of Lahaul Valley, urging its preservation to maintain its natural sanctity and cleanliness.
