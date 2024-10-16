Tragic Fire Claims Three Lives at Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex

A tragic fire engulfed the Riya Palace building in Mumbai's upscale Lokhandwala Complex this Wednesday morning, claiming three lives.

The blaze, which started around 8 am on the 10th floor of the residential tower, was promptly reported by local civic officials. Despite swift action, three individuals succumbed to the incident.

Identified as Chandraprakash Soni, Kanta Soni, and Pelubeta, the victims were pronounced dead at Cooper Hospital soon after their arrival. Fire brigade teams successfully doused the fire by around 9 am, with the cause still under investigation.

