In an unexpected turn of events, the World Conker Championships, held annually in England, has found itself at the center of a cheating scandal. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that one of the 2024 winners manipulated the competition by employing a steel conker to defeat their challenger.

This peculiar championship, known for its unique competition involving the hard brown fruit of the horse chestnut tree, brings together contenders from various parts of the world. Participants aim to smash their opponent's 'conker,' which hangs from a shoelace, in an unusual display of skill and strategy.

As the investigation unfolds, the community and fans of the sport watch closely, eager to see how the organizers will handle these allegations that cast a shadow over what is usually a light-hearted and eccentric event.

(With inputs from agencies.)