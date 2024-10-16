Left Menu

Rumbling in Malatya: A 5.9 Magnitude Wake-Up

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Malatya province in eastern Turkey. The epicenter was in Kale district, with no reported damage or casualties. The quake also affected Syria's Hasakah, Deir al-Zor, and Aleppo. Ongoing assessments by Turkish disaster teams are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 rattled Turkey's eastern province of Malatya early Wednesday morning, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). While initial reports indicate no damage or casualties, the situation remains under close scrutiny.

The tremor struck at 10:46 a.m. local time (0746 GMT), with the epicenter located in the district of Kale, approximately 40 kilometers east of Malatya city. AFAD confirmed, "Our teams are on high alert, continuing field scanning operations to ensure safety and gather more information."

Seismic waves reverberated across the borders, reaching as far as Syria's Hasakah, Deir al-Zor, and Aleppo provinces, as noted by Syria's state news agency. Meanwhile, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported a slightly higher magnitude of 6.1, positioning the quake's depth at 9 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

