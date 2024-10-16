Tragic Family Trip Turns Fatal in Telangana

In a tragic road accident in Telangana's Medak district, seven members of a family, including three young girls, lost their lives after their car plunged into a stream. The sole survivor, who was driving the vehicle, is being treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the family's car hit a tree before crashing into the stream near Shivampet mandal. The family was returning home after attending a function in Siddipet, police revealed in their preliminary investigation.

Expressing shock and sorrow, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy promised enhanced medical care and necessary support for the injured driver. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the tragedy, amid allegations of rash driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)