Chennai's Recovery: From Torrential Rains to Normalcy

After days of torrential downpours, the rains have finally ceased in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, bringing much-needed relief to residents affected by water stagnation. In a bid to support the affected populace, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced free meals at Amma canteens on October 16 and 17 for those in need.

The Regional Meteorological Centre reported significant rainfall figures on October 15, with areas like Cholavaram and Red Hills recording 30 cm and 28 cm, respectively. Despite the intensity, city infrastructure has returned to normal, with traffic flow resuming across all 22 subways. Efforts to clear waterlogged areas remain ongoing, employing over a thousand pumps to restore conditions.

In anticipation of further weather developments, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin surveyed regional water bodies, overseeing relief measures and the distribution of aid. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, likely to impact coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on October 17, prompting readiness from disaster response teams.

