Chennai's Recovery: From Torrential Rains to Normalcy

Rains in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, ceased, offering relief from waterlogging. CM Stalin announced free meals in Amma canteens. The Regional Meteorological Centre recorded heavy rainfall, with water stagnation largely cleared. Relief efforts continue, and precautionary measures are in place due to a nearby depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After days of torrential downpours, the rains have finally ceased in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, bringing much-needed relief to residents affected by water stagnation. In a bid to support the affected populace, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced free meals at Amma canteens on October 16 and 17 for those in need.

The Regional Meteorological Centre reported significant rainfall figures on October 15, with areas like Cholavaram and Red Hills recording 30 cm and 28 cm, respectively. Despite the intensity, city infrastructure has returned to normal, with traffic flow resuming across all 22 subways. Efforts to clear waterlogged areas remain ongoing, employing over a thousand pumps to restore conditions.

In anticipation of further weather developments, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin surveyed regional water bodies, overseeing relief measures and the distribution of aid. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre warned of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, likely to impact coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on October 17, prompting readiness from disaster response teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

