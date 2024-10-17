Toxic Tar Balls Threaten Sydney's Iconic Beaches
Several beaches in Sydney, including the iconic Bondi, were closed after hundreds of suspected toxic black balls washed ashore. Preliminary tests suggest these are tar balls. Authorities are conducting further tests and have advised against swimming near them. Sydney’s beaches are a major tourist attraction.
According to Waverley Council, the closure of Bondi, Bronte, and Tamarama beaches is a precautionary measure, mirrored by Randwick Council's decision to close four additional beaches. Waverley Mayor Will Nemesh emphasized community safety as the top priority.
Early investigations by Randwick Council indicate the mysterious objects could be 'tar balls,' comprising oil and debris. New South Wales' Environment Protection Authority is conducting further tests and has advised the public to avoid contact with the material.
(With inputs from agencies.)
