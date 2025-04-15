Left Menu

Environmental Oversight Intensifies in Pune's Kurkumbh Industrial Area

Labour minister Aakash Fundkar ordered the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and pollution control board to collect effluent samples in Pune's Kurkumbh industrial area following an explosion. MLA Rahul Kul raised concerns about the management of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant, prompting further inspections and improved compliance with safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:32 IST
Environmental Oversight Intensifies in Pune's Kurkumbh Industrial Area
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to environmental concerns and a recent incident, Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and pollution control board to collect effluent samples from Pune's Kurkumbh industrial area. Local gram panchayats are to assist in this sampling exercise to ensure comprehensive oversight of factory emissions.

At a meeting attended by key official figures including BJP MLA Rahul Kul, the minister called for a special task force to inspect the industrial zone thoroughly. This initiative comes after a budget session raised questions about the region's environmental management practices in light of a factory explosion.

MLA Kul expressed concerns over the operations of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant, which is run by polluting industries themselves. Concurrently, Minister Fundkar directed officials to collaborate with the industries department to enforce fire safety regulations effectively, underscoring the notion that the labor department's role excludes pollution control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025