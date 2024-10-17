Dolphins and Microplastics: A Deep Dive into Ocean Pollution

New research published in PLOS One reveals that bottlenose dolphins in Florida's Sarasota Bay and Louisiana's Barataria Bay are exhaling microplastic fibers. These particles, found globally in air, land, and water, now pose potential health risks to marine life, much like those impacting humans.

The study notes that inhaled microplastics in humans can cause lung inflammation, with consequences such as tissue damage and potential cancer. Dolphins, sharing similar lung exposure, are likely at risk for comparable health conditions.

As dolphins act as indicators for marine ecosystem health, this research is crucial, particularly since over 41% of the global population resides near coastlines. It highlights the need for reduced plastic use to mitigate ocean pollution.

