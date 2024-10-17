Unveiling Science's Current Marvels: From the Ocean Depths to Lunar Spacesuits

Recent studies indicate that deep ocean heatwaves may have been significantly under-reported. The discovery, resulting from research by Australia's national science agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reveals that most marine heatwaves occur independently of surface events.

In China's southern Guangdong province, an underground lab is nearing completion for a groundbreaking experiment on neutrinos. The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) will aim to solve longstanding physics mysteries about these elusive particles.

Italian fashion house Prada has teamed up with Axiom Space to design a spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission. The spacesuit maintains the classic white aesthetic with added enhancements, set for a 2026 moon mission.

