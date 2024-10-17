Left Menu

Unveiling Science's Current Marvels: From the Ocean Depths to Lunar Spacesuits

Recent science developments include under-reported deep ocean heatwaves, a Chinese lab's study of neutrinos, Prada's spacesuit for NASA's upcoming lunar mission, and efforts to conserve the endangered Chilean water frog. These advances demonstrate significant interdisciplinary collaboration across various fields of research and technology.

Updated: 17-10-2024 18:30 IST
Recent studies indicate that deep ocean heatwaves may have been significantly under-reported. The discovery, resulting from research by Australia's national science agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, reveals that most marine heatwaves occur independently of surface events.

In China's southern Guangdong province, an underground lab is nearing completion for a groundbreaking experiment on neutrinos. The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) will aim to solve longstanding physics mysteries about these elusive particles.

Italian fashion house Prada has teamed up with Axiom Space to design a spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 mission. The spacesuit maintains the classic white aesthetic with added enhancements, set for a 2026 moon mission.

